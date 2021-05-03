CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday is the last chance to catch up on your Cook County property taxes that were due on March 2nd, without paying a late fee.
Cook County commissioners extended the deadline through May 3 for the first installment of 2020 property taxes.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says about 200,000 property owners haven’t paid yet.
Any remaining balances after Monday will be subject to a 1.5% monthly late fee.
