By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cook County, Deadline, Maria Pappas, Property Taxes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Monday is the last chance to catch up on your Cook County property taxes that were due on March 2nd, without paying a late fee.

Cook County commissioners extended the deadline through May 3 for the first installment of 2020 property taxes.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas says about 200,000 property owners haven’t paid yet.

Any remaining balances after Monday will be subject to a 1.5% monthly late fee.

