DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Maywood, Missing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maywood police are asking for help searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Saturday.

Jennifer Cruz, 15, was reported missing at 7 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Moving In With Potentially Damaging Winds, Risk Of Tornadoes

Jennifer Cruz, 15, was last seen Saturday, May 1. (Photo provided by Maywood Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson Stepping Down At End Of June; Two Other Top Leaders Also Leaving

Jennifer is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds.

MORE NEWS: Bars, Restaurants Hopeful That Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund Will Be Game-Changer As They Submit Applications

Anyone with information about where Jennifer might be is asked to contact the Maywood POlice Department Investigations Unit at (708)450-4471, ext. 4307. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Maywood Tip Line at (708)450-1787.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff