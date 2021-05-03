CHICAGO (CBS) — Maywood police are asking for help searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Saturday.
Jennifer Cruz, 15, was reported missing at 7 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Moving In With Potentially Damaging Winds, Risk Of Tornadoes
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson Stepping Down At End Of June; Two Other Top Leaders Also Leaving
Jennifer is about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds.MORE NEWS: Bars, Restaurants Hopeful That Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund Will Be Game-Changer As They Submit Applications
Anyone with information about where Jennifer might be is asked to contact the Maywood POlice Department Investigations Unit at (708)450-4471, ext. 4307. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Maywood Tip Line at (708)450-1787.