CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday were searching for a missing man who has been deemed high risk after leaving Loretto Hospital on the city’s West Side.
Marc Washington, 64, was last seen near Loretto Hospital at 645 S. Central Ave. after leaving the hospital on Monday, police said.
Washington is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a red Bulls hat, beige shirt and black jacket. He has difficulty walking and uses a colostomy bag, police said.
Anyone with information on where Marc might be is asked to contact the Chicago Police at 312-746-8255.