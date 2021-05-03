CHICAGO (CBS)– A shooting near the Bulls College Prep High School on the Near West Side left three women and two men injured.
Police said a group of people were standing outside around 11:20 p.m. when at least three people inside a gray Audi SUV started shooting.
The victims range in age from 20 to 32 years old.
Four of the victims are in good condition. One man, in his 20s, is critical condition at Stroger Hospital Monday morning.
No arrests have been made.