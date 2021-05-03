CHICAGO (CBS)– Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman is set to appear in court Monday, on charges of violating her probation and the terms of her bond.
Hartman is back in jail after she was able to sneak away from a halfway house in March to go to O'Hare Airport.
She was arrested just two days after her exclusive interview with CBS 2 investigator Brad Edwards.
Hartman told Brad she has taken at least 30 flights over the years without a ticket or boarding pass.