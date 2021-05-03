CHICAGO (CBS) — In some awful news for the White Sox, the injury that star outfielder Luis Robert suffered on the field this past weekend turns out to have been serious.
It will be 12 to 16 weeks before Luis Robert can even start to resume baseball activities.
With Eloy Jimenez already out, that is potentially two star outfielders out for most or all of the season. It is crushing news for a team with World Series aspirations.
Robert was hurt running to first base in the first inning on Sunday as the White Sox took on the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox say tests revealed a grade-three strain – or a complete tear of his hip-flexor muscle.
Surgery or “rest and rehab” options are still being considered – but either way, it is at least three to four months before Robert could even begin trying baseball activity.
The White Sox won't rule him out for the entire season just yet, but admit they will have to explore outside trade options.
Meanwhile, likely in-house replacement candidate Adam Engel had a setback with his hamstring injury. It will be at least another three weeks before he can begin rehab assignment.