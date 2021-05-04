CHICAGO (CBS) — A virtual townhall meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss a proposed city ordinance aimed at preventing botched police raids – named for Anjanette Young.

The wrong raid on Young’s home two years ago was first exposed by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini. Young was handcuffed naked and terrified by officers on a botched raid who had the wrong home.

Young spoke herself at the virtual event.

“You know, my name is on it. This started because of my experience,” she said. “But this is larger than Anjanette Young.”

The ordinance is sweeping. It calls for all raids to include a knock, an announcement, and no less than 30 seconds’ wait to break down a door.

It also calls for residential search warrants to be limited between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. And any informants that provide bad tips can’t be used again.

The ordinance further calls for body cameras to roll for the entire raid, and for police to limit raids when children and vulnerable people aren’t there – and special plans if they are.

However, just days after the sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance introduced their plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown unveiled their own plan to overhaul CPD search warrant policies.

The sponsors of the Anjanette Young Ordinance said those changes include some of the same reforms they have proposed, but they don’t believe the administration’s plan goes far enough — in particular arguing the changes should be made through city legislation, not just through CPD policy.