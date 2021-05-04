CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is mourning the loss of a long time Emmy-winning reporter and anchor who injected a little fun into the stories he brought us at CBS 2.
From 1970 until 1991, Wallace entertained audiences with his unique storytelling. He even showed off his moves in a segment as he was learning how to disco dance as he was anchoring the noon show.READ MORE: DePaul College Prep Basketball Standout, Loyola Commit Ty Johnson Among 2 Injured In Pilsen Shooting
He also did a “Where’s Wallace” segment from the top of the Hancock Tower. Wallace won several Emmy Awards and was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2019.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Infection Rate Falls To Lowest Point Since March, But Vaccinations Also Still Dropping
Wallace was 80 years old.MORE NEWS: LOCATED: Jennifer Cruz, 15, Had Been Reported Missing From Maywood