DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Double Header, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

(CBS/AP) — Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw didn’t last long in this one.

READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning.

The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games. Hendricks went seven innings in his sixth career complete game.

Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant, left, is greeted by Javier Baez (9) after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

READ MORE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Vetoes Legislation Local Health Officials' Emergency Powers