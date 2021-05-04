(CBS/AP) — Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a split doubleheader.
Exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw didn't last long in this one.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning.
The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games. Hendricks went seven innings in his sixth career complete game.
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
Cubs win!
Final (7): #Cubs 7, Dodgers 1. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/44hlg0NRz5
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 4, 2021