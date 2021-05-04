CHICAGO (CBS) — School custodian David Garcia-Espinal has been on the run for well over a year – accused of secretly recording students and teachers in the bathrooms at a north suburban middle school.

We uncovered a troubling criminal background and pattern of inappropriate behavior on Garcia-Espinal’s part. CBS 2’s Tara Molina had an update Tuesday on the manhunt.

No one has seen David Garcia-Espinal since January 2020, when the allegations against him first came down.

There is still a felony warrant out for his arrest today, and Northfield police said they continue to work to find justice for his victims.

They are not the only ones still working on the case.

Even though Garcia-Espinal has been off the radar for well over a year now, the fight for his victims continues. It was just in court last Friday.

“We believe he’s not in the United States,” said attorney Kevin Golden.

The criminal case against him is at a standstill, but the civil case continues. Golden represents some of the teachers Garcia-Espinal is accused of recording in the bathrooms at Sunset Ridge School in Northfield, where he was accused of hiding a cell phone in a garbage can for months.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Golden said. “The invasion? Words cannot describe it.”

The anonymous teachers are seeking damages against the two companies that hired Garcia-Espinal.

Garcia-Espinal had been at Sunset Ridge since 2015, holding two contract jobs at the school through two different companies. He was a cook through OrganicLife, and a custodian through Smith Maintenance Company in the evenings.

The lawsuit claims both companies failed to check his criminal background and history of inappropriate conduct – and says a background check would have prevented his hiring.

The companies’ attorneys didn’t respond to our request for a comment.

School officials initially said Garcia-Espinal placed a cellphone camera in a staff bathroom that was also on occasion used by students. But video evidence later showed recordings were made in at least one girls’ bathroom in September of last year as well.

Students were recorded on video in both the bathrooms.

“I was shown photos of my daughter sitting on the toilet,” one father said.

The background checks conducted on Garcia-Espinal by Smith Maintenance and OrganicLife came back clean, even though Garcia-Espinal did have a felony record. The latest complaint said the contractors should have known about Garcia-Espinal’s criminal history.

Garcia-Espinal has a criminal background and a long pattern of inappropriate behavior, and accused the two contractors of failing to conduct adequate background checks before hiring him.

CBS 2 later learned that Garcia-Espinal was caught taking pictures of women while they urinated in a movie theater restroom in 2010. He was caught a second time three months later and was banned from the Northbrook Court mall, but was never charged with a crime in that case.

Subsequently, In 2012, he admitted to police that on at least two occasions he entered the women’s bathroom at a movie theater to masturbate.

Court records showed Garcia-Espinal pleaded guilty to identity fraud in Glenview in 2012 and was sentenced to probation, and was also fined for violating his probation in 2013. When he was arrested for the movie theater incident, the officer found three different Social Security cards, three different permanent resident cards and two different resident alien cards.

Glenview Police told CBS 2 last winter that their records show they charged Garcia-Espinal with a misdemeanor for public indecency. However, that charge was never recommended for prosecution. Prosecutors pursued only the fraud charge to which Garcia-Espinal pleaded guilty.

But since he was never charged in connection with the women’s restroom incidents, his lewd acts never showed up on a background check. That was one more reason why he slipped through the cracks and got hired at a middle school where he is now accused in the bathroom camera incidents.

“Mr. Garcia had a history,” Golden said. “If it was appropriately looked into, per statute in Illinois, he would not have been allowed into that school.”

The school, and the district, have made big changes since.

District 29 Supt. Dr. Edward J. Stange denied Molina’s interview request, but detailed changes they have made in the past year in an email.

The school district says they now require all private vendor staff, not directly employed by the district, and district employees to have criminal fingerprint-based background checks regularly – with checks against sec offender and violent offender registries with direct supervision required for vendor staff during school hours.

Garcia-Espinal did not have any such supervision.

“We’re looking at making sure the system is in place so this can’t occur in the future,” Golden said.

A spokesperson for Northfield Police said they continue to work with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and federal agencies on the case:

“On January 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM, officers responded to Sunset Ridge School, 525 Sunset Ridge Rd after a report that a staff member discovered a video recording device in a staff bathroom. Officers conducted a thorough search of all School District 29 facilities and found nothing else of a suspicious nature. “As a result of the ongoing investigation into this incident, a suspect was identified, and a Felony Warrant was issued for his arrest. The suspect was identified as David Garcia-Espinal, 40, of Highwood, Illinois. “The Northfield Police Department has done and will continue to do everything in its power to find justice for Mr. Garcia-Espinal’s victims and is continuing to work with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Federal Agencies to do so.”

The State’s Attorney’s office did not answer our direct questions, but said in a statement they continue to work to bring Garcia-Espinal back to their jurisdiction to face charges:

“Cook County prosecutors approved an arrest warrant in this ongoing investigation and continue to partner with local and federal law enforcement to locate and bring this individual back to our jurisdiction to face criminal charges. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to public safety and pursuing the fair administration of justice for everyone in our communities.”

This is the full breakdown from Stange, the District 29 superintendent, of the changes in school policies in the wake of the Garcia-Espinal incident.