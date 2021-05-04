CHICAGO (CBS) — Travelers from Indiana are again subject to Chicago’s COVID-19 restrictions, effective Friday, as eight other states and Washington, D.C., have been moved down on the city’s travel order list.
The Chicago Department of Public Health warned two weeks ago that Indiana could be added to the "orange" tier of the city's emergency travel order, due to the level of cases it has seen in recent weeks. It will now move to the orange tier effective Friday.
Travelers arriving from states in the orange tier must quarantine for 10 days or test negative for the coronavirus no more than 72 hours before arriving, unless they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks beforehand.
Meantime, eight other states — South Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Vermont, Alaska, and Connecticut — and Washington D.C. will move down from the orange tier to the yellow tier, meaning they don't face any quarantine or vaccination requirements.
(Border states listed in bold) Based on current data, effective Friday, the two tiers will include:
- 31 yellow states and District of Columbia: Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Kansas, Wisconsin, California, Wyoming, Missouri, Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Idaho, Montana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Dakota, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, and Iowa
- 18 orange states and Puerto Rico: New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Maine, North Dakota, Puerto Rico, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington
The guidance for each tier is:
- Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents.
- No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
- Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents
- 10-day quarantine OR negative test no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings
or
- Be fully vaccinated, as defined as two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not have symptoms

If you are fully vaccinated and are not experiencing symptoms, you do not need to be tested and/or follow the quarantine requirement. Fully vaccinated is defined as being at least two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series or at least two weeks after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers must monitor their health for 14 days after travel and if they experience symptoms potentially consistent with COVID-19, they must self-isolate until clinical evaluation and COVID-19 testing. They also must continue to adhere to all recommended protective measures including wearing a mask (and using job-specific personal protective equipment), maintaining physical distance, practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds.