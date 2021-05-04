DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is National Hiring Day for Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, bringing you updates on 452 of the new jobs available in the Chicago area.

You can apply in person at Lowe’s stores Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Applicants don’t need a resume or reservation, but there is more information on the Lowe’s website.

Both full and part-time jobs are available. Benefits include tuition assistance, and Lowe’s tells us some job seekers will receive on-the-spot offers Tuesday.

