CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is National Hiring Day for Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, bringing you updates on 452 of the new jobs available in the Chicago area.
You can apply in person at Lowe’s stores Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Applicants don’t need a resume or reservation, but there is more information on the Lowe’s website.
Both full and part-time jobs are available. Benefits include tuition assistance, and Lowe’s tells us some job seekers will receive on-the-spot offers Tuesday.