MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) — Seller beware – a south suburban man trying to sell his car to someone he found online ended up getting carjacked and shot.
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the victim told police in Matteson that he had met a man and woman in Country club Hills to sell them his 2013 Dodge Charger.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sun Returns Wednesday
He got in the back seat and let them take it on a test drive, police said.
When they got to Central Avenue in Matteson, the man shot the victim twice and told him to get out of the car. As he was doing so, the man shot him again, police said.READ MORE: Remembering Longtime CBS 2 Anchor, Reporter, And Adventurer Bob Wallace
The victim – a 41-year-old man from Richton Park – was taken to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The car was described as a dark gray Dodge Charger with a large dent to the left rear-quarter panel and black spray-painted rims. A Missouri dealer registration plate of W468-AN was affixed.MORE NEWS: Workers At South Side Illinois Motor Vehicle Facility Say COVID-19 Is Rampant, And State Is Downplaying It
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Matteson police at (708) 503-3130.