CHICAGO (CBS) — Jennifer Cruz, a 15-year-old girl reported missing over the weekend in west suburban Maywood, has been found safe and is back at home.
Jennifer was reported missing at 7 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: DePaul College Prep Basketball Standout, Loyola Commit Ty Johnson Among 2 Injured In Pilsen Shooting
Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Maywood police said Jennifer had been found safe and returned home.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Infection Rate Falls To Lowest Point Since March, But Vaccinations Also Still Dropping
“Thank you for using your resources to help spread the word during our search. Your assistance is greatly appreciated,” police said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Remembering Longtime CBS 2 Anchor, Reporter Bob Wallace