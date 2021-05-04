CHICAGO (CBS)– Five children and a woman are recovering after an SUV crashed into a building in North Lawndale Monday night.
According to police, the 30-year-old woman was driving when she lost control of the SUV, jumped the curb and slammed into a building in the 3500 block of West 12th Place around just after 9 p.m.
The woman broke her collar bone, but is expected to recover. The five kids, ranging in age from 4 to 9 years old, were not injured.
