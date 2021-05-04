LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) — A taste of the South Side is now available in west suburban Lombard.
Rainbow Cone is opening a new location on Wednesday at 498 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Lombard.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sun Returns Wednesday
In addition to the signature five-flavor rainbow cone, the Lombard location will have soft-serve mix-ins and vegan sorbet flavors.
Tuesday was what one might call a soft open for the soft-serve.READ MORE: Remembering Longtime CBS 2 Anchor, Reporter, And Adventurer Bob Wallace
Rainbow Cone has been a staple for generations in Beverly, where crowds flock to it at 9233 S. Western Ave.
Joe Sapp and his wife, Katherine, founded Rainbow Cone in 1926 – featuring a signature cone with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet. They were sliced rather than scooped.
“Little did Joe know, his creative combination of flavors would become a Chicago staple for decades and decades to come,” Rainbow Cone says on its website.MORE NEWS: Workers At South Side Illinois Motor Vehicle Facility Say COVID-19 Is Rampant, And State Is Downplaying It
Rainbow Cone also has a Navy Pier location, and another is also planned for Darien.