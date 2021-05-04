CHICAGO (CBS)–Two standout high school basketball players were shot overnight in Chicago.
DePaul College Prep High School and Loyola commit Ty Johnson and TaKiya Howard, a student at De La Salle Institute who plans to play basketball at Murray State University, were wounded in Pilsen overnight.
Police said a Johnson, 17, and an Howard were outside in the 7000 block of South Throop Street, just before midnight Monday night, when they head several shots and felt pain.
Johnson suffered a graze wound on the back of his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Howard was shot in the ear and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.
A Loyola Athletic Department spokesperson said, “Our primary concern is that Ty has a full and quick recovery.”
A representative for DePaul College Prep declined to comment.
Johnson, a DePaul College Prep High School student, is a 6-3 guard who made first team all state in class 3A. Howard, a guard who is De La Salle’s all-time leading scorer, was a special mention all state selection.
Police said Johnson told officers the shots were fired from a vehicle, but was unable to provide a description.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.