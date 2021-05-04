CHICAGO (CBS) —There’s been an anonymous donation of hundreds and hundreds of vegetable seeds.
According Martha Hansen, Assistant Director of the Woodstock Public Library, the library received an unusual gift.
“We received a box of seeds, vegetable seeds for planting. All in hundreds and hundreds of packets. All different types of varieties of tomatoes, peas, radishes, turnips, Swiss chard,” Hansen said.
The library staff and a local high school key club organized all the seeds into little drawers. An old card catalogue from the 1930s is now being used for the “pop-up” seed library.
But there's a twist.
In a traditional seed library, gardeners “borrow” seeds and then bring back more seeds at the end of the growing season. But the library wants people to bring back the vegetables they grow to help feed hungry families coming to their food pantry.
“We’re encouraging them to take whatever seeds they want to plant,” Hansen said. “And then once their produce starts coming in; peas first then radishes, then corn, to bring it back to the food pantry or share it with other people in their community.”
The seeds are for planting in 2021.
The library posted about the seeds on social and the response has been big.