CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and has a new opportunity for drivers wanting to work at the United States Postal Service.
USPS is hiring tractor trailer operators. The agency is accepting online applications from the Chicago area. The tractor trailer operators (TTO) positions pay $23.74 per hour.
Those interested can apply on http://www.usps.com/careers, now through May 16.
The positions are located at the following locations:
*Cardiss Collins Processing & Distribution Center, 433 W. Harrison St.
*Chicago International Military Service Center, 11600 Irving Park Rd.
A CDL Class A is required from Illinois or the state in which you live. To be considered, you have to have a mandatory minimum two years of driving history. You must meet the following requirements:
• Must be 18 years of age or High School graduate or equivalent.
• Must be US Citizen or have permanent resident alien status.
• Must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment screening.
• Must reside within daily commuting distance of the position.
According to the USPS, applications will be accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Click on “Search Now and Apply” and select Illinois to view current openings.