CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday is National Nurses Day, kicking off National Nurses Week – and several restaurants across the country will offer freebies and discounts to nurses for the occasion.
On Thursday, health care workers who show their ID will get a free medium hot or iced coffee at Dunkin' locations.
Chipotle is also offering free burritos to health care workers while supplies last through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito here.
Health care workers can also receive a 25 percent at participating IHOP restaurants with their health care IDs.
Nurses Week runs through May 12, which was the birthday of Florence Nightingale – the founder of modern nursing.
For a few dozen Nurses Week freebies that are available, refer to this link.