CHICAGO (CBS)– A monthly music concert series is coming to Chicago, and you have to be fully vaccinated to attend.
The Protect Chicago music series is all about making sure residents are vaccinated. The music festivals will be held across the city every month.READ MORE: Break-In Reported At Second Cell Phone Store In Ukrainian Village In Two Days
The first concert event is set for Saturday May 22 in Hyde Park. To attend, you need to have gotten your final dose of a two-dose vaccine or single dose vaccine two weeks before the event.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunshine Returns Wednesday; Rain Ahead
Concert goers need to bring vaccination cards are proof as well as a photo ID.
To get a free ticket the event, the city says you can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this Saturday, May 8, at Apostolic Faith Church on Indiana Avenue.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Sun Returns Wednesday
Tickets will be available Monday at noon online.