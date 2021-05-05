CHICAGO (CBS) — If you need a job. the U.S. Postal Service is hiring mail carriers in Chicago.
The post office needs “city carrier assistants” at locations across the city.READ MORE: COPA Chief Sydney Roberts Resigns, Mayor Lightfoot: 'Extraordinarily Unhappy' With Agency, Specifically With Anjanette Young's Wrong Raid Case
The job requires you to have a driver’s license and a clean driving record for two years. You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or have permanent resident alien status.
You’ll also have to pass assessment and performance tests.
Pay starts at $18 per hour.READ MORE: Pastor And Wife Recovering After Vicious Beating; Attacker Bit Off Parts Of Their Ears, Gouged Their Eyes
You must apply by May 8. Applications will be accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Click on “Search Jobs” and select Illinois to view current openings.
CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.MORE NEWS: Illinois Unemployment Offices Have Been Closed For More Than A Year; State Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Calling For Their Immediate Reopening
We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.