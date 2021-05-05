DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — After about three weeks of watching movies and playing video games, Zach LaVine was back on the practice court for the Bulls on Wednesday.
LaVine had been quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. He said he only had mild symptoms and doesn't know how he got it.
In the 11 games without LaVine, the Bulls have tumbled from securely in the play-in tourney to four games out of the 10th and final spot.
“Not to say we haven’t been playing bad, but we’ve been, you know, down some guys, you know, especially that time when we weren’t taking care of business early on in the season getting the wins that we were supposed to. This is the predicament that we put ourselves in, so, you know, there’s nobody really to blame but us,” LaVine said. We’ve got to go out there and, you know, obviously finish out the season strong. You know, I’m not somebody to close the door on something that’s not, you know, officially over. I’m going to try to fight for everything I have.”
LaVine said he expects to play both Thursday and Friday in a back-to-back for the Bulls.
But again, it may be too late for their playoff hopes.