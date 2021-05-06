CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital late Thursday after being pulled from a burning car in the Chatham neighborhood.
Late in the afternoon, a bystander told the Fire Department that they saw a vehicle smoking at 8533 S. Cottage Grove Ave., so bystanders pulled out the people inside.
A 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical, but stable condition, the Fire Department said.
Further details were not available Thursday night.