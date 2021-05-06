CHICAGO (CBS) — A lawsuit filed against the Wisconsin-based maker of American Girl dolls has been resolved.
Chicago astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz had accused the company of stealing her likeness and name to create a doll. She filed federal trademark lawsuit last year.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Lowest Daily Case Count In Nearly Six Weeks; More Than A Third Of Population Fully Vaccinated
American Girl called her “Luciana Vega.”
Walkowicz had asked American Girl to stop selling the doll. Both sides settled, but there were not a lot of details on the agreement.READ MORE: Over 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
She spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.MORE NEWS: Staley Da Bear Visits Advocate Lutheran General For National Nurses Week