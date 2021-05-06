DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:American Girl Doll, Astronomer, Chicago News, lawsuit, Lucianne Walkowicz, NASA

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lawsuit filed against the Wisconsin-based maker of American Girl dolls has been resolved.

Chicago astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz had accused the company of stealing her likeness and name to create a doll. She filed federal trademark lawsuit last year.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Lowest Daily Case Count In Nearly Six Weeks; More Than A Third Of Population Fully Vaccinated

American Girl called her “Luciana Vega.”

Walkowicz had asked American Girl to stop selling the doll. Both sides settled, but there were not a lot of details on the agreement.

READ MORE: Over 15,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

She spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE NEWS: Staley Da Bear Visits Advocate Lutheran General For National Nurses Week

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff