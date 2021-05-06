CHICAGO (CBS) — A lawsuit filed against the Wisconsin-based maker of American Girl dolls has been resolved.
Chicago astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz had accused the company of stealing her likeness and name to create a doll. She filed federal trademark lawsuit last year.
American Girl called her “Luciana Vega.”
Walkowicz had asked American Girl to stop selling the doll. Both sides settled, but there were not a lot of details on the agreement.
She spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.