CHICAGO (CBS) — Well south of the Kankakee River valley, gusty showers and storms are moving due east – mainly downstate Livingston and Benton counties, where an isolated funnel cloud is possible through this afternoon.
Showers over southern Wisconsin will head our way, leaving the chance for light, isolated showers in our forecast through sunset. Many areas remain dry.
The low for Thursday night is 43.
Friday forecast calls for a few stray showers and gusty, cool winds again. The high is 58.
Temperatures stay below average right through the weekend and to start next week. The high for Saturday is 59 with partially cloudy conditions, Sunday 55 with showers.