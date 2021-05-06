CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass vaccination sites in Cook County are gearing up for the Food and Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
That authorization is expected early next week.
Beginning Tuesday five mass vaccination sites in the county will be open longer hours — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — on weekdays. No appointments are necessary.
The following are the mass vaccination sites that will provide vaccines for children 12 to 15:
- Matteson – 4647 Promenade Way
- River Grove – Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue
- South Holland – South Suburban College, 15800 State Street
- Des Plaines – 1155 E Oakton Street
- Forest Park – 7630 West Roosevelt Road