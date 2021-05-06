CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were searching for the owner of a gun that was left in the back seat of an Uber the night before.
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a rideshare driver dropped off a passenger around Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue, and then he picked up another passenger at State and Madison streets downtown.
The second passenger saw the 9mm pistol sitting in the back seat as he opened the door.
Police were called and officers took the gun. They were searching for its owner late Thursday.