CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Moderna says its vaccine is 96% effective in protecting kids between 12 and 17 years old against COVID-19. That data is from a study of more than 3,2000 participants who received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Cambridge-based biotech company also said none of the participants had severe reactions to the first or to the second shot.
"No serious safety concerns have been identified to date," Moderna said about the trial on teens.
Moderna said another study of the vaccine on children 6 months to 11 years old is ongoing but didn't give further details.
Earlier this week Moderna, which is expanding its manufacturing plant and lab in Norwood, said a third vaccine booster dose it developed shows it works against the more contagious South African and Brazilian variants.