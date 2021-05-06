CHICAGO (CBS)– Ravinia Festival announced the highly anticipated summer lineup for the 2021 season.
Some headliners include Gladys Knight, Lake Street Dive, Willie Nelson and Train. The full summer concert series was posted at midnight on the Ravinia Festival website.
Tickets for the 64 concerts on sale in two phases this year:
- June 16 for concerts scheduled July 1 to August 15
- July 21 for concerts scheduled after August 15
Organizers said the venue, located in Highland Park, will open in accordance with guidance from state and local health officials and consultation with Northwestern Medicine.
All concerts at will take place outside in the open-air pavilion, with reduced audience capacity, and distanced seating on the lawn. There will also be reduced capacity in the dining facilities.
All concerts will be 90 minutes or less.