By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A gun was left in a rideshare car by a passenger Wednesday night.

Chicago police said a driver dropped off a passenger near Michigan Avenue and Wacker Driver around 8:30 p.m. The next passenger, picked up on Madison Street, found the 9mm pistol in the back seat.

The driver called police and officers collected the gun.

Now, police are searching for the gun owner.

