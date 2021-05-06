CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges of resisting arrest have been dropped against 21-year-old Ruben Roman, the man caught on bodycam video running with Adam Toledo before police shot and killed the 13-year-old boy.
In body cam video of the incident early on the morning of Monday, March 29 in Little Vlllage, Roman is the man seen being pushed to the ground and arrested by officers.
He still faces the more serious charges of child endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.
Adam was shot and killed by a police officer after a foot chase in an alley near 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue, and after he dropped a gun he had been carrying.
Last month, Roman was placed on electronic monitoring after the Chicago Community Bond Fund put up his bond.