CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were wounded in a shooting overnight in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the victims were on a porch on the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue around 10:15 p.m., when three gunmen walked up and started shooting.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?
A 33-year-old man was hit in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other three men, between the ages of 31 and 39, were hospitalized in fair condition.READ MORE: CBS 2 Chicago Wins Eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Overall Station Excellence
No one was in custody Thursday morning.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Showers Monday Morning
Area One detectives are investigating.