CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s no secret how tough this past year has been on frontline workers.
So one fan favorite wanted to show nurses how much he appreciates everything they've done.
Staley Da Bear made a visit to the staff at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to thank the nurses.
The Chicago Bears mascot surprised the group with donuts and coffee to kick off National Nurses Week. It runs through May 12, which is Florence Nightingale's birthday.
Yesterday, nurses in Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s orthopedic unit got a sweet surprise from @TheRealStaley, who delivered @dunkindonuts in honor of #NursesWeek. Thank you to our nurses for all that you do and thank you to the @ChicagoBears for this celebratory surprise! pic.twitter.com/f7sddoi5io
— Advocate Health Care (@advocatehealth) May 6, 2021