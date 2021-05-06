DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s no secret how tough this past year has been on frontline workers.

So one fan favorite wanted to show nurses how much he appreciates everything they’ve done.

Staley Da Bear made a visit to the staff at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to thank the nurses.

The Chicago Bears mascot surprised the group with donuts and coffee to kick off National Nurses Week. It runs through May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

