CHICAGO (CBS)– Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Dave Mathews Band are among the headliners for Summerfest’s September shows announced in the lineup Thursday.
HERE. WE. GO. Your long-awaited 2021 festival lineup presented by @amfam. See you in September! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/WuQZx2Kyqe pic.twitter.com/j9DenCyHm4
— Summerfest (@Summerfest) May 6, 2021
Chicago's Chance the Rapper will make an appearance along with Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band at the Milwaukee festival.
Summerfest delayed its festival, which usually runs In June and July, to ensure COVID safety measures are taken. Tickets fro the September are on sale now.