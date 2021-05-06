DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chance the Rapper, Summerfest

CHICAGO (CBS)– Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Dave Mathews Band are among the headliners for Summerfest’s September shows announced in the lineup Thursday.

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper will make an appearance along with Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band at the Milwaukee festival.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Astronomer's Trademark Suit Against American Girl Doll Resolved

Summerfest delayed its festival, which usually runs In June and July, to ensure COVID safety measures are taken. Tickets fro the September are on sale now. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff