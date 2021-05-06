DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:LaGRANGE, Mental Health, Mental Health Care

CHICAGO (CBS)– A new center to help with mental health is coming to the Southwest Suburbs on Thursday.

The Summit Living Room opens this afternoon at 2 p.m.

The center is designed to be an alternative to the ER to get people going through a rough patch back on the road to mental wellness.

It’s also the first bilingual center Living Room in the National Alliance on Mental Illness Metro Suburban.

Resources are available on the center’s website. 

