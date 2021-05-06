CHICAGO (CBS)– A new center to help with mental health is coming to the Southwest Suburbs on Thursday.
The Summit Living Room opens this afternoon at 2 p.m.
The center is designed to be an alternative to the ER to get people going through a rough patch back on the road to mental wellness.
It’s also the first bilingual center Living Room in the National Alliance on Mental Illness Metro Suburban.
Resources are available on the center's website.