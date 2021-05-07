CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials have lifted a boil order that was issued for parts of the Beverly, Morgan Park, and Roseland neighborhoods on Thursday, after an outage at the Roseland Pumping Station.
The city's Department of Water Management said Friday morning that microbiological samples have verified the water is safe after pumping station came back online.
After lifting the boil order, city officials recommended homes and businesses take the following steps:
- Flush all faucets. Run all cold-water faucets for 5 minutes. Instructions for intensive flushing can be found at: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/water/supp_info/winter-weather-and-your-water-system.html
- Flush drinking fountains by continuously running for 5 minutes.
- Flush automatic icemakers. Make 3 batches of ice and discard all 3 batches.
- Drain and refill hot water tanks.
- If you have a water softener, run water through a regeneration cycle.
- If you have a point of use or inline water filters, sediment and/or Reverse Osmosis systems perform the recommended filter change or back-wash in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications.
- Drain reservoirs in large buildings that have water-holding reservoirs.
- Flush water coolers: run coolers with direct water connections for 5 minutes.
- Re-start and flush any water-using fixture in accordance with the manufacturer’s specifications.
For any questions, residents can call the city's Water Quality Surveillance Section at (312) 744-8190 or 311.
According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication, Thursday’s outage was the result ComEd maintenance in the area.
The 110-year-old water pumping station on the South Side went offline Thursday morning, leaving thousands of homes without water service.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.