CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, extending their winning streak to four.
Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16. Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight.
The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.
Four straight wins!#CubTogether pic.twitter.com/rBTeN0FRTT

— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 7, 2021
