CHICAGO (CBS)– Cooler temperatures and showers are ahead as we move into the weekend.
Friday's high temperate will be near 59 degrees with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Stray showers are possible in the morning and again in the evening.
Saturday will be mostly sunny to start but clouds increase. Saturday night will be cool with rain that continues through midday on Sunday for a chilly Mother’s Day.