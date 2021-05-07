CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a frost advisory for all areas except central Cook County.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, weak high pressure will be overhead on Saturday keeping the day dry, but the clouds will increase ahead of the incoming system.
Rain arrives after dark and really ramps up overnight.
Right now, best rain chances will be along and south of I-88 Saturday night into Sunday.
It’ll be chilly, windy and wet for Sunday. Both days will feature a chilly lake breeze.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Frost advisory. Low 38.
SATURDAY: Clouds increase. High 56. Cooler lakeside. Rain at night.
SUNDAY: Chilly winds. Showers, especially south. High 48. (normal high is 68 degrees.)
Windy & wet on Sunday. Wow do temps ever struggle! #chillylakebreeze
