CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent is recommending the firing of a sergeant accused of taking a bribe from a diver.
According to a charge document filed with the Chicago Police Board, Marine Unit Sgt. Eduardo Beltran in April 2017 accepted a $1,000 bribe from diver Yohei Yamada.
The alleged payoff gave Yamada access to the Chicago Harbor Lock to recover a lost boat propeller for a client. Beltran allowed use of police equipment to recover the propeller.
Beltran allegedly covered up the incident by approving a false dive report written by Officer Michael Michalik. A police spokesman says Michalik has resigned, and Beltran has been suspended without pay.
