CHICAGO (CBS) — Commuters who use the CTA Red Line or Blue Line should prepare for service changes this weekend, as the transit agency continues construction work on the two busy rail lines.
Due to signal improvements the CTA is making as part of the Your New Blue project, Blue Line trains will run in two sections from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday — a shuttle train between O’Hare and Rosemont, and regular train service between Rosemont and Forest Park.READ MORE: With Possible FDA Approval, More Employers, Schools Could Require COVID-19 Vaccine
To continue trips between Rosemont and O’Hare, passengers should transfer across the platform:
- For service from Rosemont to O’Hare, board a shuttle train on the Forest Park-bound side of the platform
- For service from Rosemont toward downtown and Forest Park, board a departing train on the O’Hare-bound side
The CTA said Blue Line travelers should allow for extra travel time.READ MORE: Investigation Continues With Explosion Near Starved Rock Killing 3 Men
Meantime, southbound Red Line trains will not stop at several stations on the North Side between Friday night and Sunday morning, due to signal work as part of the Red and Purple Modernization project.
From 10 p.m. on Friday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Red Line trains bound for 95th Street will not stop at Jarvis, Morse, Loyola, Granville, Thorndale, Bryn Mawr, Berwyn, Argyle or Lawrence.
Instead, shuttle buses will provide southbound service between Howard and Wilson, stopping along Sheridan Road or Broadway at the corner nearest to each affected Red Line station, according to the CTA.MORE NEWS: CPD Superintendent Answers Questions On Police Delays With Investigation On Child Sex Abuse Case: 'We Will Hold Officers Accountable
For train service to any of the affected stations, take a 95th-bound train to Wilson, and then transfer to a Howard-bound train. For southbound service from the affected stations north of the Wilson stop, board a northbound train to Howard, and transfer to a 95th-bound train.