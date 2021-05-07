DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, armed robbery, carjacking, carjackings, Chicago News, Crime, Englewood, Scottsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a pair of carjackings on the same day last month on the South Side.

Keshawn Wordlow, of the West Chatham neighborhood, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery. He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: United Center Welcoming Back Fans For First Time In Over A Year For Bulls Home Game

Police said Wordlow stole a 37-year-old woman’s vehicle at gunpoint around 11:20 a.m. on April 30 in the 200 block of West 66th Street in Englewood.

READ MORE: 3 Killed In Black Powder Explosion At Starved Rock State Park

Less than an hour later, at 12:10 p.m., Wordlow approached a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man on the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road in the Scottsdale neighborhood, and stole their car and other belongings.

MORE NEWS: Boil Order Lifted For Beverly, Morgan Park, Roseland After Outage At Pumping Station

Wordlow was arrested at his home on Thursday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff