CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a pair of carjackings on the same day last month on the South Side.
Keshawn Wordlow, of the West Chatham neighborhood, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and two felony counts of armed robbery. He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
Police said Wordlow stole a 37-year-old woman's vehicle at gunpoint around 11:20 a.m. on April 30 in the 200 block of West 66th Street in Englewood.
Less than an hour later, at 12:10 p.m., Wordlow approached a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man on the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road in the Scottsdale neighborhood, and stole their car and other belongings.
Wordlow was arrested at his home on Thursday.