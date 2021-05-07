CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Fire Department is warning residents to check smoke alarms.
If you have a Kidde Trusense smoke alarm, or combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, it may not sound in a fire.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Thursday night on near 226,000 alarms.
You should contact Kidde for a free replacement, either through their website or call 844-796-9972.
