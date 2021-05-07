CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after barricading himself in a mobile home in Calumet City after police said he shot another man, and then fired at officers.
The 52-year-old man is facing charges including three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police said the suspect’s identity cannot be released because a portion of the investigation is ongoing.READ MORE: 'I'm Getting A Limo': Woodstock Senior Takes On Multiple Jobs Provided By Community Members To Pay For Prom Experience
Calumet City Interim Police Chief Kevin Koloch said, just before 2 p.m. on May 2, a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street in the south suburb. The 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect – a 52-year-old man – fled the scene to his residence in a mobile home park in the 100 block of Maple Court.READ MORE: Pfizer Seeking Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
“Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at his residence,” Police said. “As officers approached, several shots were fired at the police.”
A standoff began at that point, and remained in progress late in the nighttime hours May 2 and into the morning of May 3.MORE NEWS: Multiple Vehicle Broken Into, Burglarized On Same Block In Morgan Park
Additional charges are pending.