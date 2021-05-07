CHICAGO (CBS)– Five vehicles were burglarized in Morgan Park overnight.
Burglars smashed into a block-worth of cars near 115th and Davol streets and took everything inside just after midnight.
Two military members left a nearby night club and saw their trunks and car doors left wide open. Some of the items taken from their vehicles include three weapons, government IDs, travel cards and a bullet proof vest.
The offenders fled the scene and no arrests have been made.
