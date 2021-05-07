DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Five vehicles were burglarized in Morgan Park overnight.

Burglars smashed into a block-worth of cars near 115th and Davol streets and took everything inside just after midnight.

Two military members left a nearby night club and saw their trunks and car doors left wide open. Some of the items taken from their vehicles include three weapons, government IDs, travel cards and a bullet proof vest.

The offenders fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

 

