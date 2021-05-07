CHICAGO (CBS) — Leonard is the PAWS Pet Of The Week.
He is a sweet and gentle eight-year-old chihuahua mix. Leonard’s favorite activities are to go walks and runs, but he really loves spending quality cuddle time with his human.READ MORE: CPD Superintendent Seeks Firing Of Officer For Taking A Bribe
Leonard loves to play, especially during feeding time. When he’s not playing, he’s curled up for a good nap on a comfortable blanket.
He greets his family with immense joy and excitement when they return home.
Leonard never stops wagging his tail and has so much love to give to a family where he’ll be the center of attention as the only pet.
To learn more about Leonard or any of the other adorable dogs and cats, head to the PAWS Chicago website and click the virtual adoption process.
Honor an animal loving mom or grandma this Mother’s Day while supporting PAWS Chicago’s homeless pets.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: New Cases And Hospitalizations Still Falling, Even As Vaccination Rate Has Been Cut In Half Since Mid-April
Make a donation in mom’s name and she’ll receive a beautiful tribute card. Or sponsor a momma cat or dog and her newborn litter.
Your gift will provide much-needed supplies and medical care for the moms and babies that arrive at PAWS Chicago this spring.
Visit PAWS Chicago.org/mothersday to learn more.
Camelia's favorite workout is chewing on sticks, what's yours? 🐶
Sign up for a class or two during our Shake Your Tail Fitness Event! All May long, local fitness instructors are offering $30 classes where 100% of proceeds are donated to PAWS: https://t.co/H5Y1JycYQP! pic.twitter.com/uNfW94pqZd
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) May 4, 2021MORE NEWS: More Regal Theaters Reopen After Being Shuttered By The Pandemic