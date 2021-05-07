DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Leonard is the PAWS Pet Of The Week.

He is a sweet and gentle eight-year-old chihuahua mix. Leonard’s favorite activities are to go walks and runs, but he really loves spending quality cuddle time with his human.

Leonard loves to play, especially during feeding time. When he’s not playing, he’s curled up for a good nap on a comfortable blanket.

He greets his family with immense joy and excitement when they return home.

Leonard never stops wagging his tail and has so much love to give to a family where he’ll be the center of attention as the only pet.

To learn more about Leonard or any of the other adorable dogs and cats, head to the PAWS Chicago website and click the virtual adoption process.

Honor an animal loving mom or grandma this Mother’s Day while supporting PAWS Chicago’s homeless pets.

Make a donation in mom’s name and she’ll receive a beautiful tribute card. Or sponsor a momma cat or dog and her newborn litter.

Your gift will provide much-needed supplies and medical care for the moms and babies that arrive at PAWS Chicago this spring.

Visit PAWS Chicago.org/mothersday to learn more.

