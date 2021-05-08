CHICAGO (CBS) — South Side Ald. David Moore (17tH) on Saturday joined the crowded race for the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state.
With incumbent Jesse White retiring at the end of his sixth term in office, five Democrats have now entered the fray to replace him in the 2022 election.
Moore, 55, is in his second term on the Chicago City Council.
In announcing his candidacy, Moore said he plans to serve in White's footsteps, calling the longtime secretary of state "a great public servant, Illinois ambassador and role model to the state's youth."
“He has run the office with great integrity and character while professionally conducting the business of the Secretary of State. I have decided to accept the call to build on such a rich legacy,” Moore said.
Before he was first elected as alderman in 2015, Moore worked in the Chicago Department of Aviation, the Chicago Housing Authority, and the Cook County Board of Review.
He joins fellow Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia and state Sen. Michael Hastings (D-Frankfort) in the Democratic primary.