CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a large police presence Saturday night in downtown Chicago, as a group of young people was making its way through the Loop.
Police would only say officers were responding to a large group of people at Millennium Park around 7 p.m.
It appeared officers forced the group to leave, and they made their way to State Street, where they gathered on several corners, and near the ‘L’ station at Wabash and Randolph.
Police on bikes blocked the street to contain the crowds.
A CBS 2 camera crew spotted one teen who appeared to throw a rock at a police car. We also found several garbage cans that had been knocked over.
Police said there were no incidents of looting.
CPD spokesman Officer Hector Alfaro said officers “were able to successfully manage a variety of disturbances. The disturbances involved several small groups of teenagers which have since dispersed.”